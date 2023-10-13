Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Abcam by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Abcam by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abcam by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Abcam by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

