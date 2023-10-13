Abcam Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,876 put options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 1,876 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abcam by 12.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 91.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 273,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $19,749,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 1,544,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

