Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 14.3% Higher

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 107,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 228,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.