Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

