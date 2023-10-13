Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ACP opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,611,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 633.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 335,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

