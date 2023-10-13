abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,399,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,879.1% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 634,077 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 568,433 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 621,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 532,354 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 582,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

