Absolute Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

