ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of ACCO Brands worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $502.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.82. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

