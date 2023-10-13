Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get Accuray alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Accuray Stock Down 1.7 %

ARAY stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,379.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $113,741. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.