Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Decreased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $94.42. 7,323,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,157. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

