ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO William Zerella Sells 17,500 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $283,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $275,275.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 4.7 %

ACVA stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACVA. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

