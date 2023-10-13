ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 71,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,225,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Specifically, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $100,676.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,899.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $100,676.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,899.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,597,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $5,940,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,300 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

