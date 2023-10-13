Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.28

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 45479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $637.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Stories

