Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adecco Group

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Adecco Group stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.