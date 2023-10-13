Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $559.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $530.44 and its 200 day moving average is $465.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.