Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the software company's stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $554.16. 437,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,917. The stock has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $530.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.43. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

