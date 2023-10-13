Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,722 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $106.19. 24,184,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,621,504. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,436.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

