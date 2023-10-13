Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 59,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 64,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Adventus Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Adventus Mining Trading Down 6.9 %

About Adventus Mining

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

