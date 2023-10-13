AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $183.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

