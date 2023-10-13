AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $2.46 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $140.22 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

