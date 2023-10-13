AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,213 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,961,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.25 and a 52 week high of $192.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average of $174.61.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

