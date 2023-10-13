AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $2.99 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $919.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $714.79 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $930.92 and a 200-day moving average of $923.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

