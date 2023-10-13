AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 11,784 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $244,895,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.