AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 17,927 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $5,524,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

