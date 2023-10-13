AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 9,444 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $99.35 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.