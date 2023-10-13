Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Affimed Stock Down 6.7 %

AFMD opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $64.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.10. Affimed has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. Analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Affimed by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

