Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.50. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Afya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. Afya has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Afya had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $14,949,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Afya by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

