Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $70.62

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.62, but opened at $68.40. Agilysys shares last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 444 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Get Agilysys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.