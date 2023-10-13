AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 Oct 23 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a oct 23 dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

