Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Up to $46.74

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $48.31. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 298,394 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

