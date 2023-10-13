AIA Group Ltd Acquires 14,817 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 2,488,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,181,535. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

