AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Workday by 2.1% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $9,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $216.40. The stock had a trading volume of 182,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

