AIA Group Ltd Buys 28,357 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

Tesla Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $255.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,331,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,427,031. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

