AIA Group Ltd Buys 3,210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,408.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Netflix by 66.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

NFLX traded down $6.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.46. 1,750,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,596. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

