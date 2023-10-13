AIA Group Ltd Buys 982,637 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22,373.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 982,637 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $33,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 114.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 181,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.13. 1,185,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

