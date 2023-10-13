AIA Group Ltd Buys 99,924 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 794.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,924 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 960,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,841. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

