AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 4.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned about 1.88% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $82,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.50. 147,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

