AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,580. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.13. 250,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,065. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $372.78. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

