AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 604,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,514. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

