AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 152,424 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,174,613. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

