AIA Group Ltd Purchases 13,060 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. H World Group makes up 0.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.08% of H World Group worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.64 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

