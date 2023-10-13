AIA Group Ltd Purchases 15,719 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

MA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.69. The stock had a trading volume of 441,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $287.84 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

