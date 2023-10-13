AIA Group Ltd Purchases 23,511 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.76. 782,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.