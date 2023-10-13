AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.27% of Northern Trust worth $41,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. 108,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

