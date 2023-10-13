AIA Group Ltd Sells 10,371 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 0.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Progressive Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of PGR traded up $10.55 on Friday, hitting $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.