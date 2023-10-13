AIA Group Ltd Sells 36,436 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 1.7% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 414,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

