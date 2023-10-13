AIA Group Ltd Sells 7,531 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 36,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 130.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 25.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.48 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

