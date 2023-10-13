Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 174.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.69. The stock had a trading volume of 139,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.16 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

