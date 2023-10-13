Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is GFG Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 3.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.98. 1,637,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,329 shares of company stock valued at $159,698,070 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

