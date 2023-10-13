Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.61.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

